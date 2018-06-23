A day to remember for Grangemouth’s 100th Queen

In just a few minutes’ time Sacred Heart Primary pupil Beth Rafferty will mark a little piece of Grangemouth history when she is crowned the 100th Children’s Day Queen.

The school’s royal entourage has pulled out all the stops to create some dazzling designs this year.

Here are the youngsters in the 2018 retinue and the streets their arches are located: Queen: Beth Rafferty (Bo’ness Road)

Maids of Honour: Hollie McGuire (Bo’ness Road) and Aimee Wallace (Mountbatten Street)

Ladies in Waiting: Ellie Baird (Hawthorn Street), Jessica Bradley (Claret Road), Emma Garrity (Thistle Avenue), Olivia Gray (Avondhu Gardens), Gabrielle Jackson (Scougall Street), Collen McGuire (Lark Street), Lucy Murray (Skye Court), Erin Taylor (Lumley Street) Flower Girl: Erica Harvey (Castleton Crescent)

Page Girl: Lily Craig (Waverly Crescent)

Page Boy: Conner Milligan (Bryden Court) Courtier: Stephen Hoey (Newlands Road) Herald: Charlie Butcher (Poplar Street)

Rainbow Fairy Godmothers: Katie Howland (Wallace Court), Millie McDonald (Haig Street) and Weronika Zacha (Grangeburn Road).

See next week’s Falkirk Herald for our report of the day - meanwhile reader Audrey Melrose sent us this picture of a family getting ready for the fun ... could their name be Simpson by any chance?