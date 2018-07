Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends are on the Bo’ness and Kinneil railway on both days this weekend, with trips taking place every hour between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The sessions allow you to ride on a real steam engine, shake hands with the Fat Controller and take part in Thomas-themed activities at both Bo’ness and Birkhill stations.

For further information and ticket details visi www.bkrailway.co.uk/