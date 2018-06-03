A date with Queen Mary’s personal pirate

Siege warfare - and piracy - is the theme of a special day of action and drama at Blackness Castle next month, when there’s a chance to (literally) get to grips with arms and armour.

The year is 1572, and the dashing young Claud Hamilton has seized the castle in the name of Mary Queen of Scots, following her forced abdication.

Holding it against all comers he sallies forth with his men, visiting retribution on his enemies - while robbing shipping on the Forth.

What could possibly go wrong?

During the drama (July 15 - runs from noon till 4pm), some of Hamilton’s men will be giving visitors the lowdown on 16th century siege warfare, along with tips on sword and buckler fighting, armour, and more.

For details, visit www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/whats-on/event/?eventId=ee844a3d-f538-4499-b313-a6b200b6ff50