A close encounter with Sir William Wallace

A evening event entitled Knock on History’s Door will bring visitors face to face with both Sir William Wallace and J T Rochead - the man who built his monument - on Tuesday night.

The special show at the Wallace Monument is being staged to mark the anniversary of the 1297 Battle of Stirling Bridge, and will allow people to “explore the popular attraction after hours”.

The evening will feature performances from costumed actors, and an account of the battle tactics used to defeat the invading army of Aymer de Valence - along with the chance to see the famous Wallace Sword in the Hall of Heroes.

The production is reckoned likely to appeal both to history buffs and people simply looking for a unique experience in an evocative historic setting - “a brilliant way to gain new insights into William Wallace, patriot, martyr and Guardian of Scotland”.

There are two time slots to choose between – 5.30pm or 7pm – and as places are limited advanced bookings are recommended. Tickets can be purchased in advance online through https://www.nationalwallacemonument.com/2018/08/knock-on-historys-door/