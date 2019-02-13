£58,000 lottery boost for Camelon park

Central Scotland Green Network Trust (CSGN) has been awarded a £58,000 National Lottery cash boost to revitalise a Camelon park.

The funding, from the public body’s Community Fund, will deliver the first phase of a £424,000 regeneration of Easter Carmuirs Park which will improve accessibility, appearance and biodiversity and open up the space for more people in the community to enjoy.

Michael Ewart, development officer at Central Scotland Green Network (CSGN)

The Central Scotland Green Network Trust is working with Falkirk Council, Falkirk Community Trust, Forth Environment Link, Sustrans and The Conservation Volunteers and the local community (through the Our Place Camelon initiative and the Easter Carmuirs Tenants Residents Association) to develop and secure further funding for the project.

Michael Ewart, development officer at CSGNT said: “We are delighted to receive this funding and would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund. This exciting project aims to help regenerate Easter Carmuirs Park into a valuable community resource, enhancing the area’s biodiversity and engaging the local community with the natural environment.

“The project will also improve access routes to provide more active travel opportunities so more locals can enjoy the many health and wellbeing benefits of walking and cycling.”

CSGN is one of 14 national developments for Scotland created in the Scottish Government’s third National Planning Framework.