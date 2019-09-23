25 pictures of supercarrier HMS Prince of Wales sailing under the Forth bridges

The Royal Navy’s new supercarrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has passed under the Forth bridges for the first time.

The 65000 tonne warship sailed under the iconic Forth Bridge, with just centimetres to spare, a few days after leaving Rosyth. If you didn’t manage to see it for yourself, here are some pictures courtesy of the Royal Navy Media Archive.

Britain's newest aircraft carrier, Prince of Wales, has sailed from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time and passed under the Forth bridges to begin sea trials.

