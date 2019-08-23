11 of the most serious crimes on Falkirk’s railways in recent times
There have been over 140 crimes reported on the railways around Falkirk in the past five years.
Here are some of the more serious incidents which have never had anyone charged for them.
1. Walton Road Overbridge
December 24, 2018 - Malicious Obstruction.
2. Polmont Railway Station
July 6, 2018 - Sexual Exposure.
3. Falkirk Grahamston
August 12, 2017 - Sexual assault on a female aged 16 and over.
4. Larbert Railway Station
October 12, 2016 - Vandalism and Malicious Damage (stone throwing).
