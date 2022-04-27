More than 800 musicians, singers and dancers will take to Edinburgh Castle esplanade for the comeback of the event – the first to be staged under new organisers.

They have promised a "new direction" for the three-week event, which has been staged at the iconic landmark since 1950, but have also insisted it will retain its most-popular elements, which are seen by an estimated 100 million television viewers every year, as well as the 220,000-strong audience in Edinburgh.

Acts lined up for the 2022 show include the 100-strong Banda Monumental de Mexico, who will be bringing their crowd-pleasing Mariachi music and dance routines, the Washington-based United States Army Field Band, Switzerland’s Top Secret Drum Corps, one of the world’s celebrated drumming outfits famed for its array of routines and special effects, and the new New Zealand Army Band.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is a massive crowd-pleaser. Pic: Ian Georgeson

The comeback production, which will have a theme of "voices," will also feature the Tattoo debut of an all-female singing trio The Highland Divas.

The Tattoo's new chief executive, Major General Buster Howes, last year said the event was aimed to shed its "tartan and shortread" image. This year's production is expected to see the esplanade itself lit up for the first time using the latest digital technology, which will also transform the castle itself.

The show is being masterminded by New Zealander Michael Braithwaite, who previously worked for Warner Brothers on the Harry Potter film franchise, and with the Jim Henson Company, creators of The Muppets. He was also producer for the then London Mayor Boris Johnson's outdoor festival during the London Olympics

Mr Braithwaite said: “This year, the Tattoo is inspired by people all over the world who have found a way to connect with each other through their creative voice and the show will celebrate this expression by bringing together over 800 performers on Edinburgh Castle’s iconic esplanade.

Spectacular: The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is one of the most colourful events in the city.

“The team and I are working collaboratively with our new production partners and all the acts to ensure the key elements of the Voices theme run through everything from the lighting, costume design, projections and of course, the music and vocals.

“For the very first time we will feature grand staging on the esplanade, and we are taking a new approach to the pre-show segment with plans in place to enhance audience engagement and involvement further.

"Various voices within the show will carry the story and intricate soundscapes have been produced to tie each of the performances together in an immersive experience for audiences.”

Major General Howes, a former Royal Marines Commandant General Royal, was head of the British Defence staff in the United States under the Obama administration

He said: “This year marks a new era for the Tattoo and I look forward to showcasing the spectacular themes, creativity and the incredible talent of the acts that will feature.

“The Tattoo is taking a new, reinvigorated and creative direction which we know will produce a truly spectacular show.

"The acts, as ever, will showcase a must-see spectacle that excites audiences with a blend of fresh and modern performances, with the traditional, military elements that it's known and loved for.