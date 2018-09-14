Your chance to pick your Falkirk Herald Pub of the Year 2018

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a wellstocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?

01.Abbotsinch, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth

02.Aitkens Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk

03.Bar 1, Manor Street, Falkirk

04.Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk

05.Bilberry Cocktail Bar, Vicar Street, Falkirk

06.Birrells Bar, Redding Road, Redding

07.Bridge Inn, High Street, Bonnybridge

08.Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons

09.Broomhill Inn, Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge

10.Cheerz Bar, High Street, Falkirk

11.Colonial Bar, Grahams Road, Falkirk

12.Commercial Hotel, Stirling Road, Larbert

13.Corbie Inn, Corbiehall, Bo’ness

14.Cornhill Inn, High Street, Bonnybridge

15.Coyotes, Manor Street, Falkirk

16.Creamery Sports Bar, Main Street, Bainsford

17.Criterion Bar, Stirling Street, Denny

18. Crown Inn, Main Street, Stenhousemuir

19.Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk

20.Johnston’s Bar and Bistro, Lint Riggs, Falkirk

21.Jolly Gin and Craft, Manor Street, Falkirk

22.New Market Bar, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk

23.North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk

24.Scotia, Manor Street, Falkirk

25.Scotts, Wood Street, Grangemouth

26.St Laurence Bar, Main Street, Slamannan

27.Tam Bain Pub, Mary Street, Laurieston

28.The Auld Vic, Grahams Road, Falkirk

29.The Black Bull, Main Street, Polmont

30.The Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford

31.The Bowhouse Hotel, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth

32.The Callendar Arms, Callendar Road, Falkirk

33.The Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon

34.The Carronbridge Inn, Carron Road, Falkirk

35.The Clachan Bar, Main Street, Shieldhill

36.The Claremont, Main Street, Polmont

37.The Courtyard, Baxters Wynd, Falkirk

38.The Earl of Zetland, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth

39.The Ellwyn, Newlands Road, Grangemouth

40.The Magpie, Maggiewoods Loan, Falkirk

41.The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon

42.The Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk

43.The Orchard, Kerse Lane, Falkirk

44.The Plough, Main Street, Larbert

45.The Quoit, Main Street, Redding

46.The Railway Inn, Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead

47.The Railway Tavern, Grahams Road, Falkirk

48.The Red Hoose, Lairox Terrace, Denny

49.The Shore, Carronshore Road, Carron

50.The Songbird, Stirling Street, Denny

51.The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Larbert

52.The Star Inn, Grahams Road, Falkirk

53.The Station Hotel, Foundry Loan, Larbert

54.The Tavern, Kilsyth Road, Haggs

55.The Thirsty Cow, Melville Street, Falkirk

56.The Union Inn, Portdownie, Falkirk

57.The Wellington, Manor Street, Falkirk

58.The Wheatsheaf Inn, Baxters Wynd, Falkirk

59.The Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk

60.The Woodside Inn, High Station Road, Falkirk

61.Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk

62.Wetherspoons – The Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk