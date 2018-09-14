Your chance to pick your Falkirk Herald Pub of the Year 2018

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.
Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?
Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a wellstocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.
Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?
01.Abbotsinch, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
02.Aitkens Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk
03.Bar 1, Manor Street, Falkirk
04.Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk
05.Bilberry Cocktail Bar, Vicar Street, Falkirk
06.Birrells Bar, Redding Road, Redding
07.Bridge Inn, High Street, Bonnybridge
08.Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons
09.Broomhill Inn, Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge
10.Cheerz Bar, High Street, Falkirk
11.Colonial Bar, Grahams Road, Falkirk
12.Commercial Hotel, Stirling Road, Larbert
13.Corbie Inn, Corbiehall, Bo’ness
14.Cornhill Inn, High Street, Bonnybridge
15.Coyotes, Manor Street, Falkirk
16.Creamery Sports Bar, Main Street, Bainsford
17.Criterion Bar, Stirling Street, Denny
18. Crown Inn, Main Street, Stenhousemuir
19.Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk
20.Johnston’s Bar and Bistro, Lint Riggs, Falkirk
21.Jolly Gin and Craft, Manor Street, Falkirk
22.New Market Bar, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk
23.North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk
24.Scotia, Manor Street, Falkirk
25.Scotts, Wood Street, Grangemouth
26.St Laurence Bar, Main Street, Slamannan
27.Tam Bain Pub, Mary Street, Laurieston
28.The Auld Vic, Grahams Road, Falkirk
29.The Black Bull, Main Street, Polmont
30.The Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford
31.The Bowhouse Hotel, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth
32.The Callendar Arms, Callendar Road, Falkirk
33.The Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon
34.The Carronbridge Inn, Carron Road, Falkirk
35.The Clachan Bar, Main Street, Shieldhill
36.The Claremont, Main Street, Polmont
37.The Courtyard, Baxters Wynd, Falkirk
38.The Earl of Zetland, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
39.The Ellwyn, Newlands Road, Grangemouth
40.The Magpie, Maggiewoods Loan, Falkirk
41.The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon
42.The Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk
43.The Orchard, Kerse Lane, Falkirk
44.The Plough, Main Street, Larbert
45.The Quoit, Main Street, Redding
46.The Railway Inn, Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead
47.The Railway Tavern, Grahams Road, Falkirk
48.The Red Hoose, Lairox Terrace, Denny
49.The Shore, Carronshore Road, Carron
50.The Songbird, Stirling Street, Denny
51.The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Larbert
52.The Star Inn, Grahams Road, Falkirk
53.The Station Hotel, Foundry Loan, Larbert
54.The Tavern, Kilsyth Road, Haggs
55.The Thirsty Cow, Melville Street, Falkirk
56.The Union Inn, Portdownie, Falkirk
57.The Wellington, Manor Street, Falkirk
58.The Wheatsheaf Inn, Baxters Wynd, Falkirk
59.The Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk
60.The Woodside Inn, High Station Road, Falkirk
61.Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk
62.Wetherspoons – The Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk