Youngsters plant trees and bulbs in Brightons to help combat climate change
Environmental campaigners and volunteers young and old gathered at Wallacestone Primary School in Brightons last Saturday morning to give mother nature a helping hand.
The participants, working under the banner of #BigClimateFightback, wrapped up warm and got busy planting 150 tree saplings and some bulbs, as well as taking part in a litter pick and general cleanup of land near the Braemar Drive school.
Tree planting and litter pick at Wallacetown Primary for Woodland Trust #BigClimateFightback. Dara Thomson with Harris (4) from Stenhousemuir. Picture by Scott Louden.