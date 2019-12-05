Youngsters plant trees and bulbs in Brightons to help combat climate change

The participants, working under the banner of #BigClimateFightback, wrapped up warm and got busy planting 150 tree saplings and some bulbs, as well as taking part in a litter pick and general cleanup of land near the Braemar Drive school.

Tree planting and litter pick at Wallacetown Primary for Woodland Trust #BigClimateFightback. Dara Thomson with Harris (4) from Stenhousemuir.

Tree planting and litter pick at Wallacetown Primary for Woodland Trust #BigClimateFightback. Beth Smith (6), James Allison (6) and Harriet Lavender (2).

Tree planting and litter pick at Wallacetown Primary for Woodland Trust #BigClimateFightback.

