Young dancers star in Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Three young dancers from the Falkirk area are among those taking to the stage for the Scottish Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker.

Ailish Ogilvie (12), Grace Mcginley (11) and Iana Philips (12) were selected to take part in the production, which began its run in Edinburgh at the weekend.

Ninety young people from across Scotland auditioned and the three local girls were among the lucky ones chosen to star in the ballet.

Ailish, a pupil at Braes High School who attends Scottish Ballet and Central Scotland Ballet School, managed to secure the main part of Clara.

Her mum, Shonid Ogilvie, said: “We are all very excited and Ailish is thrilled to have been chosen as Clara.

“She is finding it an immense experience.

“She would love to perform and this has given her a huge insight into being part of a company.

“It’s a great achievement for all the girls.

“They have to audition to be part of the Scottish Ballet Associates Programme and then they had to audition for The Nutcracker.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Grace, a pupil at St Andrew’s Primary, attends Scottish Ballet Glasgow and McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts in Grangemouth.

Her mum, Claire Mcginley, said: “Grace is absolutely blown away by the experience so far, being on stage alongside the professional dancers.

“She is absolutely hyper and enjoying the opportunity.”

Iana, from Larbert High School, attends Scottish Ballet Glasgow and Central Scotland Ballet School.

Mum Fiona Philips added: “She is really really excited. Her big sister Anya was in the last tour a few years ago.

“Iana has worked very hard for it and it’s a great opportunity.”

The girls will be doing around 21 performances of The Nutcracker and, after the run in Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, they will be on stage at the Theatre Royal Glasgow and the Theatre Royal in Newcastle in the new year.