Win tickets to see Little Mix in Falkirk

Want to see Little Mix when they play Falkirk Stadium this summer and help a worthy cause into the bargain?

Well Falkirk Business Hub has just the ticket with its latest fundraising campaign for Breast Cancer Now.

The Hub is raffling two pairs of tickets for the local date on Little Mix’s sold out Summer Hits tour when the girl band will be performing their biggest hits, including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Along with the tickets, the Hub team has packaged up a fantastic day out for their winners, which includes champagne afternoon tea in Findlays and a chauffeur-driven limousine to the concert.

The winners will also look and feel fantastic for the concert with stage-ready make overs courtesy of Stacey Leigh Spalding and her colleagues Tyler Lawless and Sno Akram.

The Falkirk Herald’s columnist and charity champion Mandie Stevenson will also be accompanying the winners on the day.

The Falkirk Business Hub fully supports Breast Cancer Now’s work to achieve the goal that by 2050, no woman will die from breast cancer. The Hub is an active supporter of both Mandie Stevenson and the breast cancer cause.

For your chance to win these Little Mix tickets and supporting prize package, please visit the Hub’s JustGiving page (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/falkirkbusinesshub) and purchase your tickets for just £10 each. Full terms and conditions can be found on the JustGiving page. The raffle will close on Thursday, June 28 and winners announced the following day.

Catherine Davies, Breast Cancer Now senior community manager, said: “We would like to thank Falkirk Business Hub for their dedicated support. Research holds the key to stopping women dying of breast cancer, and whilst incredible progress has been made there is so much more still to do.

“It is thanks to inspiring and brilliant supporters like Falkirk Business Hub that Breast Cancer Now can continue to invest in vital breast cancer research, to help us reach our aim that, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live.”

Kenith Munro, Falkirk Business Hub manager, said: “Breast cancer touches so many lives and it’s a cause we care deeply about. The Little Mix concert has been a complete sell out so we anticipate that our tickets and associated prize package will hold a lot of appeal. The winners will not only enjoy a fantastic day out but they’ll have helped play their part in raising funds for an extremely worthwhile charity.”

To find out more about the work of Breast Cancer Now, you can visit their website at http://breastcancernow.org. For more information on the Falkirk Business Hub, visit http://falkirkbusinesshub.co.uk.