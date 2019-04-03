Win tickets to Falkirk v Alloa at soft play centre

The Great Mariner Reef soft play in the Mariner Leisure Centre has teamed up with Falkirk FC for a special competition.

On Thursday, April 4, visitors to the soft play can be in with a chance of winning tickets to the Bairns’ crucial home game with Alloa on Saturday.

Inside the soft play, there will be six prize envelopes to be found - each with one adult and one child ticket to the match.

But it won’t be easy as the envelopes have been well hidden and you’ll have to search every nook and cranny!