Who will be Falkirk’s 2018 community champion?

The search is again underway to find a deserving ‘unsung hero’ to receive the Rotary Club of Falkirk Community Achievement Award.

xA trophy has been awarded to more than 30 people over the years who have been recognised for their efforts helping others in their neighbourhoods.

Last year’s winner was Ann Kerr who, after losing her husband and a son to Motor Neurone Disease, has raised over £200,000 to help fund research.

The community champion also receives a cheque for £400 from sponsors The Falkirk Herald and Morton Pacitti Solicitors to give to the charity of their choice.

Send nominations to: Rotary Community Achievement Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8WX.