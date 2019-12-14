Which is Falkirk’s finest (and safest) pub?

The Best Bar None Awards in January are a national celebration of all that’s great about the best of our local pubs - and several Falkirk bars are in with a shout of winning.

The Awards centre on how a place is run, rewarding those which go the extra distance to ensure customers enjoy a relaxed visit in well-managed, friendly premises.

Nine Falkirk venues are competing for customers’ online public vote - the Carron Works, City nightclub, Falkirk Stadium, Newmarket Bar, North Star, Sportsters Bar, The Courtyard, The Magpie, The Outside Inn , Inchyra Hotel and Spa, and the Leapark Hotel.

You can vote for your favourite at https://forms.gle/iLcAmVyUHg83rzzs9and voting ends on December 20.

The venue with the biggest response will win the People’s Choice Award.