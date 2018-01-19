Where is the best Chinese restaurant in Falkirk district?

We are on the hunt to find the best Chinese restaurant or takeaway of 2018.

Chow Mein or sweet and sour? Dumplings or spring rolls?

Whether its a takeaway or eaten at a restaurant there’s nothing we Scots love more than Chinese food and with literally thousands of Chinese restaurants and takeaways across the country everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which of your local Chinese food establishements gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes or the select and exclusive dishes you find only in the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the great service they provide.

We have drawn uup a shortlist of Chinese takeaways and restaurants which will compete for the title of The Falkirk Herald Chinese of the Year 2018.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Voting coupons are published in the current edition of The Falkirk Herald.

Our 2018 contenders are:

001 Bamboo Garden, High Street, Bonnybridge

002 Beijing Cuisine, High Street, Bonnybridge

003 Beijing Villa, Merchiston Road, Bainsford

004 Camelon Wok, Main Street, Camelon

005 Canton, Ladysmill, Falkirk

006 Chinese Way, Grahams Road, Falkirk

007 Coswok Chinese, Main Road, Maddiston

008 Cuisine Kitchen, Main Street, Polmont

009 Eastern Cuisine, Fleming Court, Denny

010 Empire Chinese, Maddiston Road, Rumford

011 Fortune Kitchen, Main Street, Camelon

012 Four Seasons Garden, Mary Street, Laurieston

013 Full House, Station Road, Grangemouth

014 Golden Star, Mount Gerald, Stenhousemuir

015 Happy Inn, Union Road, Grangemouth

016 Hong, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth

017 Kettle Drum, South Street, Bo’ness

018 Lee’s Express, Glebe Street, Falkirk

019 Lin’s House, Redding Road, Redding

020 Lucky Ho, Union Road, Camelon

021 Mama Oishi, Grahams Road, Falkirk

022 Merlin, High Station Road, Falkirk

023 New Diamond, South Melville Lane, Falkirk

024 No 1 Taste, Main Street, Bainsford

025 One Two Chinese Takeaway, Cow Wynd, Falkirk

026 Palace, Stirling Street, Denny

027 Panda House, Main Street, Larbert

028 Peking Inn, Main Street, Polmont

029 Taiyuan, Weir Street, Falkirk

030 Taste De Oriental, Westquarter Avenue, Westquarter

031 Teng Huang Palace, Grahams Road, Falkirk

032 The Brightons Cross, Maddiston Road, Brightons

033 The Cotton House, Glasgow Road, Longcroft

034 The Tea House, Stirling Road, Larbert

035 Wing Wah, Carronshore Road, Carron

036 Wongs, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth

037 Yang Sing Buffet Restaurant, Union Road, Falkirk