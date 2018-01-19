Where is the best Chinese restaurant in Falkirk district?

We are on the hunt to find the best Chinese restaurant or takeaway of 2018.
Chow Mein or sweet and sour? Dumplings or spring rolls?
Whether its a takeaway or eaten at a restaurant there’s nothing we Scots love more than Chinese food and with literally thousands of Chinese restaurants and takeaways across the country everyone has their favourite.
Now we want you to tell us which of your local Chinese food establishements gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes or the select and exclusive dishes you find only in the place you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the great service they provide.
We have drawn uup a shortlist of Chinese takeaways and restaurants which will compete for the title of The Falkirk Herald Chinese of the Year 2018.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018.
Voting coupons are published in the current edition of The Falkirk Herald.
Our 2018 contenders are:
001 Bamboo Garden, High Street, Bonnybridge
002 Beijing Cuisine, High Street, Bonnybridge
003 Beijing Villa, Merchiston Road, Bainsford
004 Camelon Wok, Main Street, Camelon
005 Canton, Ladysmill, Falkirk
006 Chinese Way, Grahams Road, Falkirk
007 Coswok Chinese, Main Road, Maddiston
008 Cuisine Kitchen, Main Street, Polmont
009 Eastern Cuisine, Fleming Court, Denny
010 Empire Chinese, Maddiston Road, Rumford
011 Fortune Kitchen, Main Street, Camelon
012 Four Seasons Garden, Mary Street, Laurieston
013 Full House, Station Road, Grangemouth
014 Golden Star, Mount Gerald, Stenhousemuir
015 Happy Inn, Union Road, Grangemouth
016 Hong, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
017 Kettle Drum, South Street, Bo’ness
018 Lee’s Express, Glebe Street, Falkirk
019 Lin’s House, Redding Road, Redding
020 Lucky Ho, Union Road, Camelon
021 Mama Oishi, Grahams Road, Falkirk
022 Merlin, High Station Road, Falkirk
023 New Diamond, South Melville Lane, Falkirk
024 No 1 Taste, Main Street, Bainsford
025 One Two Chinese Takeaway, Cow Wynd, Falkirk
026 Palace, Stirling Street, Denny
027 Panda House, Main Street, Larbert
028 Peking Inn, Main Street, Polmont
029 Taiyuan, Weir Street, Falkirk
030 Taste De Oriental, Westquarter Avenue, Westquarter
031 Teng Huang Palace, Grahams Road, Falkirk
032 The Brightons Cross, Maddiston Road, Brightons
033 The Cotton House, Glasgow Road, Longcroft
034 The Tea House, Stirling Road, Larbert
035 Wing Wah, Carronshore Road, Carron
036 Wongs, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth
037 Yang Sing Buffet Restaurant, Union Road, Falkirk