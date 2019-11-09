Wee Rosie needs a loving new home for Christmas

An appealing pet accurately described by Cats Protection as “this braw wee cat” is four-year-old Rosie, who hasn’t had the best start to her young life.

Kept as an indoor cat, not neutered, and with a large dog for company, she now needs a quiet home - preferably with no other pets.

Cats Protection’s spokesman says: “Once she gets over her move to your home and gets to know you, Rosie, as she has with her foster mum, will blossom into the cat she was meant to be.

“She loves going outdoors for a wee wander, does love coming back indoors for her wee biscuit treat and loving attention. “Is she the wee beastie for you?

“If you are interested in this lovely wee cat, please phone us on 01506 298107 or contact us online at www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged”.