Wedding of the Week: Stephanie Pike and Simon Ramsay

Stephanie (26), is a project co-ordinator, while Simon (30), is a courier. The couple live in Maddiston.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met in the nightclub Code in Linlithgow.

THE PROPOSAL: Stephanie and Simon got engaged in November 2016 while in Tenerife after a night out to see their favourite Rod Stewart tribute act. It was their fifth trip to Tenerife to their favourite place.

THE WEDDING: The happy couple were married at Orocco Pier in South Queensferry on May 11, 2018. They were joined for the celebrations by 50 day guests and a further 40 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Stephanie’s bridesmaids were Ashley, Allannah & Kimmy. Simon’s brother Steven was his best man. The couple’s niece Ellie was flower girl.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple enjoyed a break in the Dominican Republic.

THANKS: Stephanie and Simon would like to thank Simon’s sister Leanne for making their wedding cake; the bride’s cousin Stacey for saying a special reading and family friend Chris for piping. They would also like to thank the MacDonald Brothers for rocking the night away with them as well as all their friends and family who travelled to celebrate their special day.