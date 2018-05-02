Wedding of the Week: Stacey Gardiner and Ryan McGuire

Stacey (31) works in a bookmakers, while Ryan (27) is an EC & I Technician. The couple live in Kincardine.

HOW THEY MET: Stacey and Ryan met when they were younger through friends at their local retail park.

THE PROPOSAL: Ryan proposed on Christmas Day and hid the ring among Stacey’s presents.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on March 30, 2018 at The Three Kings in Shieldhill. They were joined by around 100 guests during the day and then a further 60 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Stacey’s maid of honour was Charlene Scott and her bridesmaids were Kirsty McGuire, Claire Duncan and Aimee Gardiner. Ryan’s best man was John Horne, while Craig Briggs and Adam Rae were ushers.

THE HONEYMOON: Since setting the date, the couple have welcomed a baby into their family so plan to celebrate next year.

THANKS: The new Mr and Mrs McGuire would like to thank Stacey’s maid of honour Charlene. As Stacey was heavily pregnant at the time, Charlene’s help was invaluable. The newlyweds would also like to mention their daughter Argyle (3), son Connor (now 17 weeks) and nephew Aidan, who was page boy, who all played their part on their special day.