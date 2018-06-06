Wedding of the Week: Sophia Westerhuis and Ryan Marshall

Sophia (35), is an HR manager while Ryan (36) is an architect. The couple live in Polmont.

HOW THEY MET: The happy couple met on a night out in Falkirk.

THE PROPOSAL: The couple got engaged while on holiday in the Rivera Maya in Mexico on November 27, 2016.

THE WEDDING: Sophia and Ryan were married at Kinnettles Castle near Forfar on April 15, 2018. The couple were joined by 80 guests during the day and approximately 130 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Sophia’s bridesmaids were Lydia Westerhuis, Catherine Ralston, Lisa Kelly and Emma Macfarlane. Ryan’s best man was Andy Hutton. The ushers were John Donnelly, Matt Stewart, Graham Lyon, Graham Scott and Mark Weston. The flower girls were Emily Low and Abbie Barnes. Max Barnes was page boy.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple are going to Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast in Italy in the summer.

THANKS: Sophia and Ryan would like to thank their families and friends for all their love and support and for helping to make their wedding an amazing day and night.