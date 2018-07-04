Wedding of the Week: Nicola Drysdale and Marc Gray

THE DETAILS: Nicola (31) is a staff nurse at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, while Marc (30) is a storeman at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh. The couple live in Bo’ness.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through their work in hospitals, back in 2009.

THE PROPOSAL: Marc booked a table for Bar Leo in Linlithgow the night of the proposal, proposing in the house before heading out for dinner to celebrate.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at the Capital Hotel in Edinburgh on March 31, 2018. They were joined by 105 guests during the day and 150 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Nicola’s maid of honour was Hazel King, with Claire McVeigh and Nicola Lapsley as bridesmaids, and Marc’s best man was Stephen King, with ushers Robert Hildersley and Keith McVeigh. Abbie Gray and Isabella McVeigh were flower girls and Charlie Gray was paige boy.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple enjoyed a 10-day honeymoon in Cancun in Mexico. During the holiday Nicola and Marc swam with dolphins and went to popular nightclub Cocobongos.

THANKS: Nicola wanted to thank the bridal party for all of their help and support on the day, as well as wedding photographer Emma Gray.