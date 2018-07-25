Wedding of the Week: Michelle Crawford and Colin Rae

Michelle (29), from Grangemouth, is a full-time student, while Colin (24), who is originally from Falkirk, works as an information assistant.

The couple now live in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: The happy couple met back in 2013 while they attended a college class together.

THE PROPOSAL: Colin proposed to Michelle on her birthday in Edinburgh under the Christmas lights.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at The Vu in Bathgate on Sunday, May 20. They celebrated with 105 day guests and a further 30 evening guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The wedding party were Michelle’s niece Claire Simpson as her chief bridesmaid and bridesmaids were cousin Adele Crawford and the couple’s friend Ashleigh Muir. The flowergirl was the couple’s daughter three-year-old Eyvie and two pageboys were the couple’s nephew, Dylan Mccracken and their friend’s son Jason Scobbie. Colin broke tradition and had two best men, Alan Scobbie and Liam Muir.

THE HONEYMOON: Michelle and Colin are honeymooning next July.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all friends and family who made their day so special and thank everyone for the generous gifts.

Picture by Forza Photography