Wedding of the week: Marie Grogan and Colin Savage

THE DETAILS: Marie Grogan (29) is an administrator for Contract Scotland while Colin Savage (29) is a sales manager at SALCA. The couple are from Kinnaird.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through Marie’s mother.

THE PROPOSAL: Colin proposed on April 28, 2017, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on April 28. Their reception was in the Dunblane Hydro and the wedding at St Francis Xavier Church. They were joined by 130 guests at night and 115 during the day.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Marie’s maid of honour was Lynsey Kenny, who was accompanied by three bridesmaids, Gemma Stoddart, Colleen Sweeney and Louise Fields. Colin’s best men were his brothers Jamie and Neil. They were joined by three other groomsmen, Fraser Garrow, Dave Philp and Daniel Grogan. The page boys were Matthew Kenny (4) and Thomas Savage (5). The flower girls were and Erin Kenny (3) one-year-old Eleanor Savage.

THE HONEYMOON: Their honeymoon was straight after their wedding when they went to San Francisco, LA and Mexico.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank the wedding party, and both sets of parents and step parents.