Wedding of the week: Lisa McArthur and Christopher Lawrie

THE DETAILS: Lisa, from Edinburgh, is 30 and a police officer and Chris, from Falkirk, is 30 and a prison officer. The couple live in Shieldhill.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met four years ago via dating app Tinder. This was a closely-guarded secret until the best man revealed it during speeches on the wedding day.

THE PROPOSAL: Chris proposed in Times Square, New York two years ago.

THE WEDDING: The wedding was held on August 19, 2017 at St Michael’s Church in Linlithgow. The reception was at the Beancross in Falkirk where 180 guests celebrated with the couple. Everyone had a great day.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Lisa’s maid of honour was Kathleen Simmonds and her bridesmaids were Lisa’s sisters-in-law Caley McArthur and Nicolle McArthur and friends Nicola Gibson and Lyndsay Robertson. The flower girl was Lisa’s niece Amy McArthur (5). The best man was Chris’s best friend Graeme Churchill and the ushers were Chris’s cousins Liam and Niall Grant and Gary Anderson.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple enjoyed two weeks in Cancun, Mexico.

THANKS: Special thanks to parents, Pauline and Peter McArthur and Chris’s dad and stepmum Kevin and Zoe Lawrie.