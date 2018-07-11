Wedding of the Week: Leah Nixon and Marc Williamson

THE DETAILS: Leah (29) and Marc (27) both work for the RBS bank. The couple now live in Bo’ness with their daughter Ella (2).

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through mutual friends back in 2007.

THE PROPOSAL: Marc proposed in their house in April 2016 knowing that Leah did not want a public proposal. Afterwards they went to the Dome in Edinburgh to celebrate.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at Glenskirlie House in Banknock on May 4, 2018. They were joined by 150 guests during the day and evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Maid of honour was Rachael Hendry, with Jemma Liddle, Gemma Livingstone and Abby Williamson as bridesmaids and James Wright as bridesman. Marc’s best man was Anthony McLaughlin, with ushers David Love, Theo Nixon and Graeme Milligan. Leah and Marc’s daughter Ella was flower girl.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple enjoyed a seven day honeymoon in Las Vegas. They spent their time relaxing and appreciating their time as a newly married couple without their daughter Ella.

THANKS: The couple want to thank both sets of parents and their friends and family for their support, as well as Emma Gray their wedding photographer.