Wedding of the week: Lauren Baff and Stephen McGaw

THE COUPLE: Lauren (26) is a teacher at Linlithgow Primary School and Stephen (26) is a cost engineer. The newlyweds live in Polmont.

HOW THEY MET: Lauren and Stephen were at Linlithgow Academy together but met again in 2011 at Linlithgow Marches.

THE PROPOSAL: Stephen proposed on October 23, 2014. The couple were on the Forth Road Bridge putting on a love lock when Stephen got down on one knee.

THE WEDDING: The wedding was on July 29, 2017, at Kingscavil Church. The reception was at Airth Castle where 175 friends and family helped the newlyweds celebrate.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Lauren’s sister Amy was the maid of honour and Stephen’s brother Neil was the best man. The ushers - Gordon Dalgleish, Josh Hoggan, Scott MacDonald, Jamie Temple - are Stephen’s best friends. Lauren’s best friend Chloe Rankine was the bridesmaid. The junior bridesmaids were Jamie Johnston (10) and Sophie Keyes (9) and the flower girls were Jessica Keyes (5) and Melissa Reynolds (2).

THE HONEYMOON: The couple spent two weeks in Cape Verde.

THANKS: Thanks go to the parents, Alan and Hazel Baff and Iain and Jennifer McGaw, both families and Airth Castle.