Wedding of the Week: Laura Irvine and Chris Ireland

Laura (31) is a carer while her new husband Chris (30) is a ground handler at Edinburgh Airport. The couple are from Camelon.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met while they both worked in Asda in Stenhousemuir.

THE PROPOSAL: Chris proposed to Laura in January 2016 while she was recuperating from surgery.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on July 7 at the Beancross Hotel. The couple were joined by 100 guests during the day and around 180 guests at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The maid of honour was Vicki Tarling, with three other bridesmaids – Suzanne Laidlaw, Cassie Boyd and Julie Fullerton. The groom’s best man was Nick Martin. The couple had three ushers, Robert Irvine, Robert Mitchell and Aiden O’Donnell. Their page boy was four-year-old-Harry Ireland and their flower girl was five-year-old-Bethany Ireland.

THE HONEYMOON: Chris and Laura decided not to go on a honeymoon.

THANKS: The couple would like to say thank you to both sets of parents for their help in the lead up to the big day and to all the girls at VIP Hair and Beauty for their hard work in making sure everyone looked perfect!