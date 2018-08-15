Wedding of the Week: Kirsty Macdonald and Steven Smith

THE DETAILS: Kirsty (33) is a nurse at Balhousie Wheatlands Care Home and Steven (28) is a contract manager for class one traffic management. The couple live in Bonnybridge.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met in their local pub, Crown Hotel in Dennyloanhead through a friend.

THE PROPOSAL: Steven proposed to Kirsty during her 30th birthday party at the Railway Inn.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married in Airth Castle on June 30, 2018. They were joined by 100 day guests and 40 guests at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Kirsty’s maid of honour was Lynne Hefferan and she had two brides maids, Sarah Hannigan and Lisa McCann. Steven had two best men, Micheal Smith and Darren McKay. Their sons, ten-year-old-Cameron Smith and Robbie Douglas (13), were the page boys, with their daughter five-year-old-Eva who was the flower girl. They also had an usher called Garie Wright.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple visited Cancun Mexico at the TUI Sensatori Resort Riviera Cancun for ten days. They spent their time relaxing at the pool bar and Kirsty went swimming with dolphins.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both their parents for all of their support.