Wedding of the week: Kimberley Douglas and Craig Turnbull

Kimberley Douglas (26) is a doctor in the Forth Valley area while Craig Turnbull (29) is a sports journalist based in Falkirk. The couple live in Larbert.

HOW THEY MET: Kimberley and Craig met on a night out in Falkirk in City Nightclub in June 2011. Kimberley was on a work’s do while Craig was celebrating his graduation.

THE PROPOSAL: Craig popped the question to an unsuspecting Kimberley at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews on August 4, 2017. He chose St Andrews as it was special to both of them, and it was where Kimberley had gone to university.

THE WEDDING: They were married at St Michael’s Church in Linlithgow on June 29, 2018. They had 130 day guests and another 60 in the evening for the reception at the Beancross Hotel.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Kimberley’s chief bridesmaid was her sister Lauren Grundison, and her bridesmaids were Leanne Thomson and Ashley Page. Craig’s best man was Chris Samson and his ushers were Callum Turnbull and Craig Mackay.

THE HONEYMOON: Less than 24 hours after tying the knot, the newlyweds jetted off to Riviera Maya, Mexico for a fantastic two weeks in the sun.

THANKS: They would like to thank both sets of parents, and their family and friends for making their day so special.