Wedding of the week: Katie Jones and David Leask

THE DETAILS: Katie Jones (36) of Hallglen works with new husband David Leask, also 36 and from Westquarter, in the family business Leckie’s in Falkirk. The couple live in Hallglen.

HOW THE MET: The couple first knew each other over 18 years ago but about three years ago met when Katie went into the shop.

THE PROPOSAL: David had phoned Katie’s dad to ask permission, then as the bells chimed to welcome 2017 he proposed – and she said yes!

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at Falkirk Registry Office on October 6 followed by a reception at the Antonine Hotel in Falkirk. They had 40 guests during the day and a further 60 at night. Unfortunately Katie slipped on the dance floor and broke her wrist. This resulted in her going to A&E in all her wedding finery and eventually needing surgery to reset it.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Best man was David’s friend Jamie, while Katie’s sister Aamarrah was bridesmaid. Katie’s daughters, Niamh (6) and Lillie (4) were flowergirls.

THE HONEYMOON: The newlyweds were supposed to be going to Liverpool but after Katie’s accident had to make do with a few days in Oban.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their parents and all their family and friends for joining them on their special day.