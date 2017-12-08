Wedding of the Week: Julie Forsyth and Paul Sneddon

THE DETAILS: Julie is 38 and a superintendent radiographer and Paul is 39 and a process operator. The couple live in Larbert.

HOW THEY MET: The couple went out years ago when they were about 18 or 19 and went their separate ways. Paul then contacted Julie on Facebook five years ago.

THE PROPOSAL: Paul proposed in front of the Glasgow City Chambers and that’s where the couple went on to get married.

THE WEDDING: The wedding was held on August 26, 2017 at the Glasgow City Chambers. The reception was at 29 in Royal Exchange Square. The couple were piped over from George Square to the reception venue.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Julie’s bridesmaids were her sister Yvonne Adamson and friend Claire Hamilton. The best man was Paul’s friend Adam Stewart.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went to Mexico for two weeks. Paul organised it as a surprise for Julie, who said “he did well”.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Elaine Forsyth for all her help and support. They would also like to thank Audrey and Gordon.