Wedding of the week: Jennifer Robertson and Gavin Magill

Jennifer (24) works as a shop assistant/beauty saleswoman, while Gavin (27) is a support worker for mental health. The couple live in Laurieston.

HOW THEY MET: A mutual friend put them in contact and, after months of talking, Gavin finally manned up and asked her to go out some time.

THE PROPOSAL: The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2016 while watching Harry Potter. Jennifer is Harry Potter daft and Gavin had planned to propose at Harry Potter studios but says she would have killed him if he had done it in front of everyone.

THE WEDDING: The wedding was on April 4 at Gretna’s world famous blacksmiths, followed by a meal with close family and friends, including daughter Addison (2). They had a wedding reception on April 6 at the Oxgang Grangemouth.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The bridesmaids were Linsey Robertson, Laura Hill, Justine Graham and Stacey Yorkston. Gavin’s best man was Blake Clason.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went on a ‘mini moon’ to go on the Jacobite Railway from Fort William to Mallaig, due to the Harry Potter connection.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their friends and family for making it such a special day, mother of the bride Marion for her heartfelt speech at the reception and the staff at the Oxgang for keeping everyone’s glasses full.