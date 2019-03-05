Wedding of the week: Jenna Forsyth and Greg Wood

THE DETAILS: Jenna Forsyth (26) is a staff nurse with NHS Fourth Valley while Greg Wood (26) is a forklift driver having just started with a new company. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met nine years ago at a house party.

THE PROPOSAL: Greg proposed on November 22, 2016 at Edinburgh Christmas Market on the Ferris Wheel.

THE WEDDING: The wedding ceremony and reception took place on November 24, 2018 at Inglewood House in Alloa. The couple were joined by 14 guests during the day and 150 at night. THE WEDDING PARTY: Jenna’s chief bridesmaid was her twin sister Amy Forsyth, while Joanne Addison was the other bridesmaid. Greg’s best man was Dean Wood. The couple had two page boys, one-year-old Harry Wood and two-year-old Lucas Addison.

THE HONEYMOON: For their honeymoon the couple went on a trip to New York on November 28, 2018, where they just enjoyed spending time with each other. They stayed in at the Roosevelt Hotel.

THANKS: The couple want to thank both sets of parents, families friends, Emma Gray for her photography, Alison and her team at Inglewood House.