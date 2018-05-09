Wedding of the Week: Jane Scobbie and Bryan Russell

Jane (42) works as a receptionist, while Bryan (44) is an instrument technician. The couple live in Stenhousemuir.

HOW THEY MET: Jane and Bryan met in their local, The Dykes, otherwise known as The Stables.

THE PROPOSAL: At 2.30am on December 15, 2015, Bryan proposed on Kładka Ojca Bernatka over the Vistula in Kazimierz, Krakow. The couple attached their padlock to the bridge and threw away the key. The proposal wasn’t a surprise as Bryan had given Jane a personalised number plate with her new initials included for her birthday and she’d designed the ring – her grandmother’s ring in a new setting.

THE WEDDING: Jane and Bryan were married in Halcyon Beach, St Lucia on March 31, 2018.

THE WEDDING PARTY: There was no wedding party as they eloped, however they would like to thank witnesses Mike and Denise Tuominen from Boise, Idaho, for their support and friendship.

THE RECEPTION: A family lunch at Cafe Corvina, then informal drinks at The Dykes/Stables.

THE HONEYMOON: The fortnight in St Lucia was the honeymoon.

THANKS: They would like to thank everyone for being patient and say “you knew it would happen sometime!”