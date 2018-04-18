Wedding of the week: Heather Robertson and Steven McDonald

Heather (26) is a laundry operative, while Steven (28) is a support worker. The couple live in Slamannan.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met online. They hit it off instantly and have been inseparable ever since.

THE PROPOSAL: Steven proposed to Heather on April Fool’s Day. However, he made a point of proposing after noon to make sure Heather didn’t think it was a joke!

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at The Three Kings in Falkirk. They were joined by 105 guests during the day and then a further 65 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Heather’s made of honour was Lauren Nicol and her two bridesmaids were Alisa Henderson and Gracie Wild. Steven’s best man was Dale Brander and Calum Fisher, his brother, was an usher.

THE HONEYMOON: The newlyweds will celebrate in Turkey in September. For now though, they plan to mark the special occasion with a few nights away in Glasgow.

THANKS: The new Mr and Mrs McDonald would like to thank their parents, John and Sandra Fisher and Billy and Donna Roberston, for all the help on their special day.