Wedding of the Week: Gail Johnston and Derek Taylor

Gail Johnston (48) is an assistant manager, while Derek (50) runs his own gardening business. The newlyweds live in Larbert.

HOW THEY MET: Gail and Derek met when she hired him as her gardener. Sparks began to fly right away between the two.

THE PROPOSAL: Derek surprised Gail with her favourite chocolate, Lindt, and insisted she opened the box right away. She then spied there was a velvet love-heart amongst the selection. When Gail opened up the heart, an engagement ring was inside. Derek then got down on one knee and proposed.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married abroad in the sunshine on January 24, 2018. The ceremony was just the two of them with witnesses provided by the hotel.

THE HONEYMOON: As they were already on holiday they decided to carry on their wedding celebrations there. It was also Derek’s 50th birthday while they were abroad so they marked this occasion too.

THE WEDDING PARTY: When the newlyweds returned home they planned a wedding reception for 200 guests at the Parsonage Hotel. They were joined by friends and family to mark their special occasion.