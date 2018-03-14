Wedding of the Week: Erin McGibbon and Marc McGuire

Erin (24) is a full-time student training to be a teacher, while Marc (28) works in pensions. The couple live in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met in City nightclub in Falkirk, and were introduced to each other by Erin’s cousin. Erin said their “eyes locked across the room”.

THE PROPOSAL: Erin and Marc were on holiday in Dublin when Marc popped the question. As she threw a penny into the Ha’penny bridge, Marc got down on one knee.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on August 12, 2017, in Dunblane Hydro. They were joined by 150 guests during the day and then a further 50 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Erin’s bridesmaids included her stepsister Nicola Hughes, her cousin Isla Johnstone, and Marc’s two sisters Rachel and Carina McGuire. Marc’s best men were his uncle Phil McGuire and his best friend Fraser McKurdy.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple spent three nights in New York then travelled to Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida for 11 days.

THANKS: The new Mr and Mrs McGuire would like to thank both sets of parents and everyone who joined them on their special day. Erin would also like to thank her Auntie Joni who bought her wedding dress.