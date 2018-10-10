Wedding of the week: Emma Buckie and Calum Rankine

Emma Buckie (25) works in the Claremont Inn and as a part time dance teacher, while Calum Rankine (25) works for Sky. The couple are from Larbert.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met while they were at Graeme High School but did not start dating until they had left

THE PROPOSAL: Calum proposed to Emma in London in November 2016 at Wimbledon’s famous Centre Court.

THE WEDDING: The wedding service took place at Brightons Parish Church on August 9 followed by a reception at Norton House in Edinburgh. They had 95 guests during the day and 135 guests at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Emma’s maid of honour was her sister Claire Buckie, while bridesmaids were Kathryn Daley and Jessica Rae. Calum’s best man was Blair McLuckie. The couple also had two ushers, Mark Thomson and Euan Hird. The ring bearer was one-year-old-Liam McLuckie, the couple’s godson.

THE HONEYMOON: On August 13, for two weeks the couple went to Jamaica and climbed up the Dunn’s River Fall.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both sets of parents, as well as Claire and Blair for their help and support.