Wedding of the Week: Elaine Hunter and Ross Clark

Elaine Hunter (30) is a project assistant while Ross Clark (31) is a HGV driver. The couple live in Dennyloanhead.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through mutual friends when they were at high school.

THE PROPOSAL: Ross proposed on September 1, 2017, at the Printing Press in Edinburgh.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at Glenbervie Hotel on September 21. They were joined by 85 guests during the day and 110 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Elaine’s maid of honour was Louise O’Rourke. Ross’s best man was Drew Miller. The couple also had an usher, Johnstone Moore, as part of their wedding party. The page boy was four-year-old Callum O’Rourke. Also, the couple had two flower girls, 18-month-old Charlie O’Rourke and four-year-old Eve McKnight.

THE HONEYMOON: For their honeymoon, the couple flew out to Barcelona, which is their favourite city. While there they explored some other cities that they now want to go back and visit. They also went on a cruise around the western Mediterranean.

THANKS: The couple would like to say thank you to both sets of parents for making their day special.