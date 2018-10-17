Wedding of the week: Diane Cope Gall and John McLean

Diane is a workshop and office manager at Alltruck LTD, Grangemouth, while her husband, John is a steel labourer at Howden Blacksmiths, Camelon.

HOW THEY MET: The couple first met after a party in Camelon Juniors in 2003. Things started out slowly for the pair.

THE PROPOSAL: John proposed on July 2007 while they were on a holiday in Kolymbia, Greece. He faked a power cut and when the lights came back on he was on one knee proposing.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on August 11. The service and reception and reception were held at Grangemouth Golf Club with 70 day guests and 120 evening guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Diane’s best friends Linda McBride and Agnes Kemp were bridesmaids and her son Duncan and late dad’s namesake walked her down the aisle. John’s best man was friend and colleague John Connolly.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went to Riviera Maya, Mexico for two weeks and were surprised on the leaving day because the bridesmaids were coming too!

THANKS: The couple would like to thank to everyone who attended and made their day perfect in every way and for the generosity received in their gifts.