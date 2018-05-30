Wedding of the Week: Claire Baxter and Dean McLachlan

Claire (26) is a shop assistant while Dean (27) works as a port operator at Forth Ports. The couple live in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: The happy couple met through work seven years ago.

THE PROPOSAL: Dean proposed to Claire outside the Taj Mahal in India while on holiday on September 7, 2015.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on April 14, 2018 at Airth Castle. They celebrated their special day with 100 day guests and a further 80 evening guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The wedding party featured Dean’s brother Kyle as his best man, while Claire’s sister Sarah was her maid of honour. Iain was the couple’s usher and Dawn was Claire’s bridesmaid. The four flower girls were Ashley, Layla, Nia and Holly.

THE HONEYMOON: Claire and Dean enjoyed a honeymoon in Australia.

THANKS: The couple would like to especially thank their parents and everyone involved in making their day so special.