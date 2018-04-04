Wedding of the week: Chloe Watson and Andrew Jackson

Chloe (23) is a carer assistant, while Andrew (30) is a professional footballer. The couple live in Camelon.

HOW THEY MET: Chloe had known Andrew’s dad and brother for years, and got to know Andrew through them. They were friends at first and then it blossomed into a relationship.

Picture: Petticoats and Lashes Photography

THE PROPOSAL: Andrew surprised Chloe by hiding the engagement ring. He secretly tied it into the laces of a new pair of trainers for her to find.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on Chloe’s birthday, Wednesday, March 7, at Stirling Registry Office which the couple said made the occasion even more special. They were joined by 30 guests on the day. Chloe and Andrew then had a reception party two days later at Ochiltree Social Club in Camelon.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Chloe’s maid of honour was Natalie MacKellar and Andrew’s best man was Daniel Jackson.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple have still to decide on where to celebrate their honeymoon but plan to do it somewhere special.

THANKS: The new Mr and Mrs Jackson would like to thank everyone that made their day extra special, especially the brides mum Alison Yates.