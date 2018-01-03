Wedding of the Week: Charmain Anderson & Brian Robb

Congratulations to our wedding of the week couple, who this week are...

THE DETAILS: Charmaine (24) is a retail assistant and originally from Stenhousemuir. Brian (36) works with Hazco Environmental in Grangemouth and is from the Alloa area. The couple live in Alloa.

HOW THEY MET: The pair were introduced by mutual friends in 2012 and as they say, romance blossomed.

THE PROPOSAL: Charmaine says it certainly wasn’t romantic! Brian popped the question on January 8, 2014 as she sat on the couch in her pyjamas. Once she got over the shock, she said yes.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on September 23, 2017 at Callendar House with their reception in Tulliallan Masonic Lodge. They were joined by around 70 guests and Charmaine said it was a perfect day.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Best men were Kevin Clark and David Ritchie, while bridesmaids were Trisha Jones and Amanda Mathieson. The flowergirls were Katelin and Demi Ritchie, while Levi and Kai Ritchie were the page boys.

THE HONEYMOON: The newlyweds spent two nights at Barony Castle, near Peebles and are planning a big holiday for next year.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all family and friends for joining them and helping to make their day so special.