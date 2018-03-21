Wedding of the week: Charlotte Simpson and Philip Montgomery

Charlotte (33) works in the home and leisure department at Asda, while Philip (32) works at Linlithgow golf club. The couple live in Bantaskin, Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: Charlotte and Philip grew up together and have been friends since they were teenagers. As they got older they moved away but soon got back in touch with each other and “the rest was history.”

THE PROPOSAL: The couple have two children and were in the process of buying a house, so decided together that marriage would be the next step for their relationship.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on September 2, 2017 at Bo’ness Town Hall. They were joined by 90 guests during the day and then a further 50 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Charlotte’s bridesmaid was Lisa Cochrane, Philip’s best man was James McKechine and his groomsman was Martin Bankier. Charlotte and Phillip’s children, Evie and Lewis, were also included in the wedding party.

THE HONEYMOON: The newlyweds are going to Ibiza in eight weeks time to celebrate with their children.

THANKS: The new Mr and Mrs Montgomery would like to thank both sets of parents and also Philip’s sister for all her help on their special day.