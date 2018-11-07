Wedding of the week: Cassie Fullerton and Alan Clarkson

Cassie Fullerton (31), is a waitress and key holder at The Allotment Cafe in Falkirk and Alan Clarkson (31), is a cleaner in the retail park. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met while they were at a rave in January, 2017.

THE PROPOSAL: He proposed to her on her 30th birthday, while they were out to dinner at the Graeme Hotel with Cassie’s family.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on October 18, 2018 in the Grange Manor. They were accompanied by 62 guests during the day and 162 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Cassie’s maid of honour was Kylie Fullerton and her other bridesmaid was Kerry McLintock. Alan’s best man was Jamie Riley. The couple had two ushers, Kieran Finnigan (12) and Kodie Finnigan (10).

THE HONEYMOON: The couple are due to go on their honeymoon to Lanzarote later this month. The couple will be staying in the Blue Seas Gardens in Costa Teguise.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Alan’s sister, Krystal Swan, and his mother, Christine Ramsay, and Cassie’s uncle, John Fullerton and her mother, Tracey Paterson, for all their help in the run up to the big day.