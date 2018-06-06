Wedding at the Inchyra? You could win a luxury break...

Couples who celebrated their wedding day at a popular Polmont hotel could win a luxury break.

Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa has launched a search for those who held their wedding receptions at the venue over the decades to share their experiences.

The four-star hotel is inviting its former brides and grooms through the decades to take a trip down memory lane, by sharing their ‘Macdonald Memories’, to be in with the chance of returning to the country house wedding destination for a weekend.

The winning couple, selected at random, will be treated to dinner, bed and breakfast stay in the wedding suite at the hotel, and welcome champagne on arrival.

Guests will dine on specially prepared cuisine by award-winning chefs, while the Vital Health and Wellbeing Club & Spa gives guests the chance for some pampering.

Brett Ingle, Inchyra general manager, said: “Millions of memories have been made here over the years.

“Whether it was a regal affair for a large number of guests or an intimate gathering for close family and friends, we are looking to hear from our brides and grooms with photographs of their magical day.”

To take part, couples should send photographs of their wedding and the year in which they wed to macdonald@bigpartnership.co.uk or post on www.facebook.com/MacdonaldHotels.

Closing date for entries is June 30, 2018.