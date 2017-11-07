WATCH: The Curleez take to YouTube

Talented Grangemouth twins Carmen and Ava Judge have recorded a music video to celebrate releasing their debut single.

Known as the Curleez, Carmen and Ava (11) spent their October school holiday in London to record the singe, My Light, which has already had thousands of hits on YouTube.

The girls are well-known for their dancing talent.

Since the age of two, they have been involved with McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts where mum Nadine teaches.

In July, both girls won titles at the Dance World Cup in Germany.

Now, the youngsters have expanded their singing talents, following in the footsteps of singer and vocal coach dad Chris.

The song, My Light, is a catchy, upbeat tune, while the video sees the girls take in the sights of London including the South Bank and the Lyceum Theatre.

Even a few officers from the Metropolitan Police got caught up in a very different kind of beat.

Carmen and Ava’s outfits are equally bright and cheerful. As ambassadors for Madmia, the twins are wearing neon tutus, sparkly jackets and bows.

Any proceeds for this latest single will go towards one of the girls’ favourite charities, including Singing Children of Africa.

The song is available to download on iTunes and Spotify.