Watch: Having a ball at Ochilview

Sunday saw Ochilview come alive bathed in sunshine as it hosted the annual Warriors family fun day.

The event, organised by Stenhousemuir Football Club, once again proved popular with members of the local community who turned out in their droves to show their support.

Kristo Stewart aged 8 and Ethan Kidd aged 5 at the family fun day. Pics: Jamie Forbes.

Among the family-friendly activities taking place throughout the afternoon were live music, a dog display team, bouncy castles and inflatables, an assault course, beer marquee and a variety of stalls.

There was also a chance for all the family to test out their football skills as well as a visit from the Stenhousemuir FC players.

Organisers have thanked everyone who helped out on the day and the community for their continued support.