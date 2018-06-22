Watch: Callendar Park turns pink for Falkirk Race For Life event

Callendar Park was awash with pink as hundreds of Race For Life runners united to lead the charge against cancer on Father’s Day.

Participants of all ages stood shoulder to shoulder as they set off on 5k and 10k courses around the Falkirk park to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK in its work to prevent the 87 cancer diagnoses given to Scots each day.

More than 1000 people put on their running shoes and took to the tracks to do their bit for the charity.

Sounding the start horn as the VIP guest was Denny’s Angela Stewart (35), who took part in honour of her dad, Bernie (62), who was given the all-clear last month after battling bowel cancer.

The mum-of-two managed to generate more than £1000 by organising a charity bride’s ball in Grangemouth Town Hall, which will be added to a final total collected by the various participants in the lead-up to last weekend’s event.

Those funds will support the life-saving work of Cancer Research UK, which last year spent more than £34 million in Scotland on scientific and clinical research to help more men, women and children beat the disease.

Angela said: “What a difference a year makes. Last Father’s Day, dad was just about to have surgery and chemotherapy for cancer. This year dad is well again which feels like all my Christmases and birthdays rolled in to one.

“When someone you love is unwell you re-evaluate what is important in your life. I’m determined to make a difference. Often it only takes one act of kindness to change someone’s life. It’s really important to me to raise funds for research to help develop gentler and more effective treatments for cancer.”

Photograph Jamie Forbes 17.6.18 FALKIRK. Callendar Park, Falkirk Race for Life 2018 Angela Stewart and her dad Bernie Murray with family starting the race.

