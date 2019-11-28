Watch as Santa and his reindeer visit Grangemouth

Crowds turned out to welcome Santa and his reindeer to Grangemouth at the weekend.

Youngsters and their parents were eager to meet the ‘man in red’ up close when he popped into the town centre on Saturday.

Lindsay Miller with Deacon (4) and Hunter (9), from Grangemouth. Pic: Scott Louden

And of course, he was accompanied by his four-legged friends, the Aviemore reindeer.

Later in the day Santa helped switch on the town’s Christmas lights and he called on Children’s Day Queen Erin Simpson (11) to push the button to make Grangemouth sparkle.

During the afternoon of family friendly fun to kick start the festive season, entertainment was provided by Project Theatre, Camelon Pipe Band and Dionne Hickey.

To see our selection of photographs from the day click here